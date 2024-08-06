Par Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported net income of $18.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported net income of $18.6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARR

