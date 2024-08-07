Pan American Silver: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $686.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $682.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAAS

