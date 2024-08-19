Palo Alto: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $357.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.58 billion, or $7.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.47 to $1.49.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.13 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.18 to $6.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.1 billion to $9.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANW

