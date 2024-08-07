Pacific Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Wednesday reported a…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $173.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $36 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.5 million.

