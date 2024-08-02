Owens & Minor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Friday reported a loss of $31.9…

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Friday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its second quarter.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 36 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $10.9 billion.

