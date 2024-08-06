Osisko Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period.

