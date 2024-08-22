OSI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $44.7…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $44.7 million.

The Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $480.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.2 million, or $7.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.80 to $9.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion.

