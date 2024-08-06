Orthofix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.4 million…

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $198.6 million in the period.

Orthofix expects full-year revenue in the range of $795 million to $800 million.

