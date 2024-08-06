Ormat Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $22.2…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $22.2 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The geothermal company posted revenue of $213 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211 million.

Ormat Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $875 million to $910 million.

