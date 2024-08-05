Live Radio
Orix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Orix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2024

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Monday reported earnings of $556.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of $2.41.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period.

