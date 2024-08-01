Live Radio
Orion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:50 PM

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Thursday reported profit of $20.5 million in its second quarter.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 41 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $477 million in the period.

Orion expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.95 per share.

