Organon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $195 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.45 billion.

