OraSure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 5:20 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $615,000 in its second quarter.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $54.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, OraSure said it expects revenue in the range of $37 million to $41 million.

