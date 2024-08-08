OptiNose: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in…

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPTN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.