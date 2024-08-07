OPENLANE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.7 million. On…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $431.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.6 million.

OPENLANE expects full-year earnings in the range of 77 cents to 87 cents per share.

