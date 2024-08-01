Open Text: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
August 1, 2024

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $248.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $465.1 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.77 billion.

