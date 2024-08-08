CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|537¾
|544½
|533
|534½
|—3¾
|Dec
|562
|568¼
|557¾
|559¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|583½
|587¾
|577¾
|578¾
|—3½
|May
|595½
|599½
|590½
|591¼
|—3½
|Jul
|600½
|605
|596½
|597¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|611¾
|616
|608
|609¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|628
|629¾
|622¼
|623¼
|—2
|Est. sales 56,416.
|Wed.’s sales 143,797
|Wed.’s open int 423,149
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|383
|386½
|381¾
|383¼
|Dec
|401
|403¾
|399¼
|400¾
|Mar
|418
|420¾
|416¾
|417¾
|—
|¼
|May
|429
|431¾
|428
|429
|—
|¼
|Jul
|436¼
|439¼
|435¾
|436½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|439¼
|442
|439¼
|439¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|445¾
|449
|445½
|446½
|+¼
|Mar
|458¼
|459½
|458¼
|458¼
|+¾
|Jul
|468¼
|469½
|468¼
|469½
|+1¼
|Dec
|450¾
|451
|450
|450
|Est. sales 162,506.
|Wed.’s sales 428,732
|Wed.’s open int 1,568,196
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|329½
|336
|328¼
|333½
|+4¾
|Dec
|317
|323
|316
|320¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|324¾
|324¾
|324¾
|324¾
|+8
|Est. sales 275.
|Wed.’s sales 290
|Wed.’s open int 4,933
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1023¼
|1023¼
|1023¼
|1023¼
|+3
|Sep
|1004¾
|1011½
|991½
|992½
|—12¾
|Nov
|1018
|1025¾
|1007½
|1008¼
|—10½
|Jan
|1034
|1041¼
|1024½
|1025
|—9¾
|Mar
|1048½
|1054¾
|1039¼
|1039¾
|—9
|May
|1061¾
|1066½
|1052½
|1053
|—7¾
|Jul
|1068½
|1074¼
|1061½
|1062
|—6¾
|Aug
|1070
|1071½
|1060¼
|1060½
|—6¼
|Sep
|1057½
|1057½
|1052¼
|1052¼
|—2¼
|Nov
|1054½
|1060¾
|1052
|1052
|—3¾
|Jan
|1070
|1070
|1067¼
|1068½
|+1¼
|Nov
|1055
|1055
|1055
|1055
|—1¾
|Est. sales 97,869.
|Wed.’s sales 147,105
|Wed.’s open int 789,528,
|up 2,696
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|42.10
|42.33
|42.06
|42.12
|—.13
|Sep
|42.07
|42.48
|41.60
|41.96
|—.11
|Oct
|41.37
|41.74
|40.93
|41.23
|—.15
|Dec
|40.85
|41.20
|40.39
|40.66
|—.22
|Jan
|40.79
|41.12
|40.36
|40.60
|—.22
|Mar
|40.90
|41.15
|40.45
|40.64
|—.23
|May
|41.01
|41.28
|40.61
|40.81
|—.20
|Jul
|41.11
|41.34
|40.70
|40.89
|—.19
|Aug
|40.98
|40.98
|40.98
|40.98
|—.03
|Sep
|40.86
|41.01
|40.66
|41.00
|+.11
|Oct
|40.42
|40.42
|40.42
|40.42
|—.22
|Dec
|40.24
|40.83
|40.24
|40.71
|+.11
|Est. sales 52,219.
|Wed.’s sales 170,581
|Wed.’s open int 550,515
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|342.20
|342.30
|335.00
|337.80
|—3.00
|Sep
|323.70
|327.40
|318.90
|319.70
|—3.90
|Oct
|316.00
|319.80
|312.50
|313.40
|—2.40
|Dec
|318.40
|322.30
|315.00
|316.20
|—2.10
|Jan
|320.30
|323.20
|316.30
|317.50
|—2.00
|Mar
|322.30
|324.90
|318.60
|319.50
|—2.00
|May
|324.30
|326.60
|320.70
|321.70
|—1.80
|Jul
|326.30
|329.30
|323.60
|324.50
|—1.80
|Aug
|327.10
|329.40
|324.50
|325.30
|—1.60
|Sep
|327.10
|329.30
|324.70
|325.40
|—1.70
|Oct
|327.90
|327.90
|325.30
|325.30
|—1.00
|Dec
|329.10
|330.70
|326.90
|327.40
|—1.70
|Est. sales 78,382.
|Wed.’s sales 152,293
|Wed.’s open int 514,250
