CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 537¾ 544½ 533 534½ —3¾ Dec 562 568¼ 557¾ 559¼ —2¾ Mar 583½ 587¾ 577¾ 578¾ —3½ May 595½ 599½ 590½ 591¼ —3½ Jul 600½ 605 596½ 597¼ —3¼ Sep 611¾ 616 608 609¼ —1¾ Dec 628 629¾ 622¼ 623¼ —2 Est. sales 56,416. Wed.’s sales 143,797 Wed.’s open int 423,149 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 383 386½ 381¾ 383¼ Dec 401 403¾ 399¼ 400¾ Mar 418 420¾ 416¾ 417¾ — ¼ May 429 431¾ 428 429 — ¼ Jul 436¼ 439¼ 435¾ 436½ — ¼ Sep 439¼ 442 439¼ 439¼ — ¼ Dec 445¾ 449 445½ 446½ +¼ Mar 458¼ 459½ 458¼ 458¼ +¾ Jul 468¼ 469½ 468¼ 469½ +1¼ Dec 450¾ 451 450 450 Est. sales 162,506. Wed.’s sales 428,732 Wed.’s open int 1,568,196 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 329½ 336 328¼ 333½ +4¾ Dec 317 323 316 320¾ +5¾ Mar 324¾ 324¾ 324¾ 324¾ +8 Est. sales 275. Wed.’s sales 290 Wed.’s open int 4,933 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1023¼ 1023¼ 1023¼ 1023¼ +3 Sep 1004¾ 1011½ 991½ 992½ —12¾ Nov 1018 1025¾ 1007½ 1008¼ —10½ Jan 1034 1041¼ 1024½ 1025 —9¾ Mar 1048½ 1054¾ 1039¼ 1039¾ —9 May 1061¾ 1066½ 1052½ 1053 —7¾ Jul 1068½ 1074¼ 1061½ 1062 —6¾ Aug 1070 1071½ 1060¼ 1060½ —6¼ Sep 1057½ 1057½ 1052¼ 1052¼ —2¼ Nov 1054½ 1060¾ 1052 1052 —3¾ Jan 1070 1070 1067¼ 1068½ +1¼ Nov 1055 1055 1055 1055 —1¾ Est. sales 97,869. Wed.’s sales 147,105 Wed.’s open int 789,528, up 2,696 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 42.10 42.33 42.06 42.12 —.13 Sep 42.07 42.48 41.60 41.96 —.11 Oct 41.37 41.74 40.93 41.23 —.15 Dec 40.85 41.20 40.39 40.66 —.22 Jan 40.79 41.12 40.36 40.60 —.22 Mar 40.90 41.15 40.45 40.64 —.23 May 41.01 41.28 40.61 40.81 —.20 Jul 41.11 41.34 40.70 40.89 —.19 Aug 40.98 40.98 40.98 40.98 —.03 Sep 40.86 41.01 40.66 41.00 +.11 Oct 40.42 40.42 40.42 40.42 —.22 Dec 40.24 40.83 40.24 40.71 +.11 Est. sales 52,219. Wed.’s sales 170,581 Wed.’s open int 550,515 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 342.20 342.30 335.00 337.80 —3.00 Sep 323.70 327.40 318.90 319.70 —3.90 Oct 316.00 319.80 312.50 313.40 —2.40 Dec 318.40 322.30 315.00 316.20 —2.10 Jan 320.30 323.20 316.30 317.50 —2.00 Mar 322.30 324.90 318.60 319.50 —2.00 May 324.30 326.60 320.70 321.70 —1.80 Jul 326.30 329.30 323.60 324.50 —1.80 Aug 327.10 329.40 324.50 325.30 —1.60 Sep 327.10 329.30 324.70 325.40 —1.70 Oct 327.90 327.90 325.30 325.30 —1.00 Dec 329.10 330.70 326.90 327.40 —1.70 Est. sales 78,382. Wed.’s sales 152,293 Wed.’s open int 514,250

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.