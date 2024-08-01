CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|526¾
|534½
|520
|520¼
|—7
|Dec
|551¾
|558¾
|545¾
|546
|—6
|Mar
|572½
|580
|567¾
|568
|—5¼
|May
|584½
|591¾
|580
|580¼
|—5
|Jul
|588
|595¼
|583½
|583¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|597½
|604¼
|593½
|593½
|—4½
|Dec
|611¼
|617½
|608
|608
|—3½
|Mar
|623¼
|623¼
|623¼
|623¼
|+2½
|May
|621
|621
|621
|621
|Est. sales 48,525.
|Wed.’s sales 111,631
|Wed.’s open int 434,799,
|up 1,936
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|382½
|384
|378
|378¾
|—4
|Dec
|399¾
|400¾
|395¼
|395¾
|—4
|Mar
|416
|417¼
|412
|412¾
|—3
|May
|427¼
|428¼
|423½
|424¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|435
|436¼
|431½
|432½
|—2¼
|Sep
|438¼
|439¼
|435
|435¾
|—2½
|Dec
|445
|446¼
|442
|442¾
|—2½
|Mar
|456¾
|456¾
|453½
|454
|—2½
|May
|460¼
|460¼
|460¼
|460¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|465
|465
|465
|465
|—2
|Dec
|448½
|448½
|446¼
|446¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 155,520.
|Wed.’s sales 427,269
|Wed.’s open int 1,595,390
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|327
|327½
|325½
|325½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|320¾
|322
|317¼
|320
|+¼
|Est. sales 221.
|Wed.’s sales 748
|Wed.’s open int 5,146
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1030
|1034
|1021¾
|1022¾
|—5¾
|Sep
|1014½
|1018½
|1006½
|1007¾
|—6¾
|Nov
|1023
|1026¼
|1013½
|1015¼
|—7¼
|Jan
|1039½
|1043
|1030½
|1031¾
|—7¾
|Mar
|1055½
|1058
|1045
|1046
|—8½
|May
|1068½
|1071¾
|1058¾
|1060
|—8½
|Jul
|1078½
|1081½
|1068¾
|1070
|—9
|Aug
|1074
|1076¾
|1071½
|1071½
|—5¾
|Nov
|1065¼
|1066¼
|1055¼
|1056
|—8½
|Jan
|1074¼
|1074¾
|1069¼
|1069¼
|—7
|Mar
|1076
|1076
|1076
|1076
|—2½
|Est. sales 98,465.
|Wed.’s sales 231,432
|Wed.’s open int 791,509,
|up 11,515
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|43.10
|43.10
|42.70
|42.70
|—.60
|Sep
|43.39
|43.57
|42.29
|42.32
|—.94
|Oct
|42.87
|42.97
|41.69
|41.69
|—1.00
|Dec
|42.42
|42.58
|41.31
|41.35
|—.97
|Jan
|42.42
|42.54
|41.35
|41.38
|—.92
|Mar
|42.50
|42.62
|41.50
|41.52
|—.84
|May
|42.60
|42.77
|41.68
|41.69
|—.80
|Jul
|42.67
|42.81
|41.80
|41.80
|—.75
|Aug
|42.43
|42.43
|41.75
|41.75
|—.70
|Sep
|42.38
|42.38
|41.76
|41.76
|—.52
|Oct
|41.48
|41.48
|41.48
|41.48
|—.49
|Dec
|41.99
|42.02
|41.23
|41.23
|—.66
|Est. sales 61,179.
|Wed.’s sales 144,872
|Wed.’s open int 559,039
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|354.20
|355.70
|351.60
|353.90
|—.20
|Sep
|327.50
|328.90
|325.60
|326.90
|—.40
|Oct
|313.90
|315.90
|312.20
|314.60
|+.50
|Dec
|315.70
|317.50
|313.80
|316.30
|+.60
|Jan
|316.50
|318.10
|314.80
|317.00
|+.40
|Mar
|317.70
|319.30
|316.00
|318.40
|+.50
|May
|319.80
|321.10
|318.40
|320.70
|+.60
|Jul
|323.00
|323.80
|321.30
|323.80
|+.70
|Aug
|323.40
|323.90
|321.80
|323.90
|+.30
|Sep
|323.80
|323.80
|322.00
|322.70
|—.90
|Oct
|322.00
|322.00
|322.00
|322.00
|—.70
|Dec
|325.20
|326.50
|323.90
|326.50
|+1.20
|May
|326.70
|326.70
|326.70
|326.70
|—.60
|Sep
|327.00
|327.00
|327.00
|327.00
|—.40
|Est. sales 49,100.
|Wed.’s sales 127,151
|Wed.’s open int 513,552,
|up 1,322
