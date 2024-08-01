CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 526¾ 534½ 520 520¼ —7 Dec 551¾ 558¾ 545¾ 546 —6 Mar 572½ 580 567¾ 568 —5¼ May 584½ 591¾ 580 580¼ —5 Jul 588 595¼ 583½ 583¾ —4¾ Sep 597½ 604¼ 593½ 593½ —4½ Dec 611¼ 617½ 608 608 —3½ Mar 623¼ 623¼ 623¼ 623¼ +2½ May 621 621 621 621 Est. sales 48,525. Wed.’s sales 111,631 Wed.’s open int 434,799, up 1,936 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 382½ 384 378 378¾ —4 Dec 399¾ 400¾ 395¼ 395¾ —4 Mar 416 417¼ 412 412¾ —3 May 427¼ 428¼ 423½ 424¼ —2¾ Jul 435 436¼ 431½ 432½ —2¼ Sep 438¼ 439¼ 435 435¾ —2½ Dec 445 446¼ 442 442¾ —2½ Mar 456¾ 456¾ 453½ 454 —2½ May 460¼ 460¼ 460¼ 460¼ —2¾ Jul 465 465 465 465 —2 Dec 448½ 448½ 446¼ 446¼ —2¾ Est. sales 155,520. Wed.’s sales 427,269 Wed.’s open int 1,595,390 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 327 327½ 325½ 325½ — ¾ Dec 320¾ 322 317¼ 320 +¼ Est. sales 221. Wed.’s sales 748 Wed.’s open int 5,146 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1030 1034 1021¾ 1022¾ —5¾ Sep 1014½ 1018½ 1006½ 1007¾ —6¾ Nov 1023 1026¼ 1013½ 1015¼ —7¼ Jan 1039½ 1043 1030½ 1031¾ —7¾ Mar 1055½ 1058 1045 1046 —8½ May 1068½ 1071¾ 1058¾ 1060 —8½ Jul 1078½ 1081½ 1068¾ 1070 —9 Aug 1074 1076¾ 1071½ 1071½ —5¾ Nov 1065¼ 1066¼ 1055¼ 1056 —8½ Jan 1074¼ 1074¾ 1069¼ 1069¼ —7 Mar 1076 1076 1076 1076 —2½ Est. sales 98,465. Wed.’s sales 231,432 Wed.’s open int 791,509, up 11,515 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 43.10 43.10 42.70 42.70 —.60 Sep 43.39 43.57 42.29 42.32 —.94 Oct 42.87 42.97 41.69 41.69 —1.00 Dec 42.42 42.58 41.31 41.35 —.97 Jan 42.42 42.54 41.35 41.38 —.92 Mar 42.50 42.62 41.50 41.52 —.84 May 42.60 42.77 41.68 41.69 —.80 Jul 42.67 42.81 41.80 41.80 —.75 Aug 42.43 42.43 41.75 41.75 —.70 Sep 42.38 42.38 41.76 41.76 —.52 Oct 41.48 41.48 41.48 41.48 —.49 Dec 41.99 42.02 41.23 41.23 —.66 Est. sales 61,179. Wed.’s sales 144,872 Wed.’s open int 559,039 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 354.20 355.70 351.60 353.90 —.20 Sep 327.50 328.90 325.60 326.90 —.40 Oct 313.90 315.90 312.20 314.60 +.50 Dec 315.70 317.50 313.80 316.30 +.60 Jan 316.50 318.10 314.80 317.00 +.40 Mar 317.70 319.30 316.00 318.40 +.50 May 319.80 321.10 318.40 320.70 +.60 Jul 323.00 323.80 321.30 323.80 +.70 Aug 323.40 323.90 321.80 323.90 +.30 Sep 323.80 323.80 322.00 322.70 —.90 Oct 322.00 322.00 322.00 322.00 —.70 Dec 325.20 326.50 323.90 326.50 +1.20 May 326.70 326.70 326.70 326.70 —.60 Sep 327.00 327.00 327.00 327.00 —.40 Est. sales 49,100. Wed.’s sales 127,151 Wed.’s open int 513,552, up 1,322

