Ooma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $64.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $64.2 million to $64.6 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 57 cents to 59 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $254 million to $255.5 million.

