Onto Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $52.9 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $242.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $255 million for the fiscal third quarter.

