Onity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 6:59 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Thursday reported net income of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.07 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $246.4 million in the period.

_____

