OneSpan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported profit of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $60.9 million in the period.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $238 million to $246 million.

