Oneok: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $780 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $780 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $1.33.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.89 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OKE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.