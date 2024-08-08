Oncternal Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.89.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.03 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $801,000 in the period.

