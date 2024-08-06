ON24: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, ON24 expects its results to range from a loss of 1 cent per share to earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $35 million to $36 million for the fiscal third quarter.

ON24 expects full-year earnings in the range of 5 cents to 8 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $145 million to $147.8 million.

