On Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $34.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 16 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $627.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $634.4 million.

On Holding expects full-year revenue of $2.5 billion.

