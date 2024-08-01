Omnicell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.7…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $276.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $285 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion.

