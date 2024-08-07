Omeros: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56 million in its second…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.12 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMER

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.