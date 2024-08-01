Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Olympic Steel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Olympic Steel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported profit of $7.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $526.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZEUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZEUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up