OFS Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:48 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported profit of $10.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $11.2 million in the period.

_____

