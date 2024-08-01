OFS Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported profit of $10.3 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported profit of $10.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $11.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFS

