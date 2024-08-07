ODP Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73 million in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period.

ODP Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $5 per share.

