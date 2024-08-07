Oddity Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $45.5 million.

The Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $192.8 million in the period.

Oddity Tech expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.71 to $1.76 per share, with revenue in the range of $633 million to $640 million.

