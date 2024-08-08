Ocugen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.3 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The biotech knee implant developer posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

