Occidental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.16 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $6.88 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.18 billion.

