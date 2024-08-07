Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Occidental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Occidental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.16 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $6.88 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up