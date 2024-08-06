NVent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $111 million. The London-based…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $111 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The maker of electrical connection and protection products posted revenue of $880.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $891.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, nVent expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 82 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.29 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVT

