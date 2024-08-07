NV5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.9 million.…

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $236.3 million in the period.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.13 to $5.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $944 million to $950 million.

