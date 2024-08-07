Nutrien: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $385 million. The…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $385 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $10.16 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.89 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

