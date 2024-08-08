Nu Skin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $118.3…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $118.3 million in its second quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of $2.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $439.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nu Skin expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $430 million to $465 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nu Skin expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 95 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion.

