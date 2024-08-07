NTT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (NTTYY) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.76 billion in…

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (NTTYY) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.76 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $20.78 billion in the period.

