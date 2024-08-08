NRG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Thursday reported net income of $738 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Thursday reported net income of $738 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.66 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRG

