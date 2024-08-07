Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Novo Nordisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Novo Nordisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 5:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.89 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had net income of 65 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $9.82 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up