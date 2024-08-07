Novo Nordisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.89…

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.89 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had net income of 65 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $9.82 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVO

