Novavax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $162.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $415.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $453.7 million.

