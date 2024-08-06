Novanta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.8 million in its…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $235.9 million in the period.

Novanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.35 per share, with revenue expected to be $975 million.

