Nova Ltd.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported earnings of $45.1 million in its second quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $156.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.73.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $176 million for the fiscal third quarter.

