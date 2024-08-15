Notable Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Notable Labs, Ltd. (NTBL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Notable Labs, Ltd. (NTBL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents.

The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $2,000 in the period.

