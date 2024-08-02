Northwest Natural: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Friday reported a loss of $2.8…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Friday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $211.7 million in the period.

Northwest Natural expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 to $2.40 per share.

