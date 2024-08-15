Northern Dynasty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) on Wednesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

