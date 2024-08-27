Nordstrom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $122 million. The…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $122 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $2.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JWN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.