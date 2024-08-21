Nordson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $117.3 million.…

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $117.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $661.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $655.2 million.

Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.45 to $9.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.67 billion to $2.71 billion.

