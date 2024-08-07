Noodles & Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.6 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its second quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period.

Noodles & Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $495 million to $505 million.

